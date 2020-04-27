UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-led Coalition Calls For Immediate Return To Riyadh Agreement

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate return to Riyadh agreement

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has emphasised that all parties need to return to the status that existed before the Southern Transitional Council, STC, in Yemen declared an emergency in Aden.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the coalition called for an immediate end to "any steps contrary to the Riyadh Agreement," and to "work rapidly" towards ensuring the implementation of the agreement, whilst citing its "wide support by the international community and the United Nations".

The statement carried by SPA noted that the coalition "has and will continue to undertake practical and systematic steps to implement the Riyadh Agreement between the parties to unite Yemeni ranks, restore state institutions and combat the scourge of terrorism."

"The responsibility rests with the signatories to the Agreement to undertake national steps toward implementing its provisions, which were signed and agreed upon with a time matrix for implementation," the statement added.

"The coalition demands an end to any escalatory actions and calls for return to the Agreement by the participating parties, stressing the immediate need for implementation without delay, and the need to prioritise the Yemeni peoples’ interests above all else, as well as working to achieve the stated goals of restoring the state, ending the coup and combatting terrorist organisations.

"The coalition reaffirms its ongoing support to the legitimate Yemeni government, and its support for implementing the Riyadh Agreement, which entails forming a competent government that operate from the interim capital Aden to tackle economic and developmental challenges, in light of natural disasters such as floods, fears of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, and work to provide services to the brotherly people of Yemen," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Yemen Riyadh Saudi Aden Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 April 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urges ..

9 hours ago

Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emira ..

9 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Keral ..

10 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedica ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.