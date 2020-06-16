UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Intercept Houthi Missile

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Saudi-led Coalition intercept Houthi missile

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The joint forces of the Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen on Tuesday morning intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from Sa’dah, Yemen, towards Najran, Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki, said that the attack was "a deliberate attempt to target civilians and civilian objects."

He said that the Houthis continue in their "villainous attempts" aimed at civilians who are protected under International Humanitarian Law.

He added that the Coalition have so far intercepted and destroyed 313 missiles and 357 drones, that were heading towards the Kingdom.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition continues to undertake all decisive, rigorous measures against the terrorist Houthi militia to neutralise and destroy [their] capabilities in protection of innocent civilians against these haphazard, villainous acts in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he concluded.

