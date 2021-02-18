UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Joint Arab Coalition Forces today morning intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col.

Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a 'booby-trapped' drone launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait city, south of Saudi Arabia."

Al Maliki added that the attempts by the Houthis to attack the Kingdom is "deliberate and systematic and constitute war crimes."

"The Joint Forces will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he concluded.

More Stories From Middle East

