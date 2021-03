DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen 's Houthi group intercepted an armed drone launched by the Iran-aligned movement towards Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia , Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.

