UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi-led Coalition Shoots Down Two Houthi Drones

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Saudi-led coalition shoots down two Houthi drones

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Monday intercepted and destroyed two Saudi-bound drones launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement, the Coalition's official spokesperson, Colonel Turki Al Malki said, "Coalition forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed today, Monday, two UAVs launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia toward civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait)."

"The Houthi militia continues to violate the customary International Humanitarian Law by launching and deliberately targeting civilians and densely populated civilian areas with UAVs, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians in the process", Al Malki added.

He continued, "These acts of hostility and terror are a blatant violation of the International Humanitarian Law and a confirmation of rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiative announced by the Coalition on (April 9th 2020). There was no response by the Houthi militia, whose violations have exceeded (5000) breaches using all kinds of SALWs, heavy weapons and ballistic missiles."

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Saudi April 2020 All

Recent Stories

Putin Wishes Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Swi ..

9 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

6 minutes ago

China upholding national sovereignty, stability al ..

6 minutes ago

16 proclaimed offenders arrested, weapons seized i ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan hints at c ..

6 minutes ago

Malaysian Consultative Council for implementation ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.