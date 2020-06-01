Saudi-led coalition shoots down two Houthi drones

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Monday intercepted and destroyed two Saudi-bound drones launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement, the Coalition's official spokesperson, Colonel Turki Al Malki said, "Coalition forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed today, Monday, two UAVs launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia toward civilian objects in (Khamis Mushait)."

"The Houthi militia continues to violate the customary International Humanitarian Law by launching and deliberately targeting civilians and densely populated civilian areas with UAVs, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians in the process", Al Malki added.

He continued, "These acts of hostility and terror are a blatant violation of the International Humanitarian Law and a confirmation of rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiative announced by the Coalition on (April 9th 2020). There was no response by the Houthi militia, whose violations have exceeded (5000) breaches using all kinds of SALWs, heavy weapons and ballistic missiles."