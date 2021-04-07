UrduPoint.com
Saudi Mawhiba Foundation Commends Khalifa Award For Education On Efforts To Promote Innovation

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mathami, secretary-general of the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, and the award's organisers on the success of its 14th edition, despite COVID-19 complications.

This success is yet another example of the UAE's excellence in ensuring business continuity, facilitating remote learning and supporting educational awards in the Arab world, he noted.

Saudi Arabia's Mawhiba ranked first in the Innovative Education Projects and Programmes Category of the award's 2021 edition for its Gifted Classes programme.

Al-Mathami commended the award's commitment to promoting the culture of innovation in education, highlighting the UAE's endless efforts to empower innovation across local, Arab and international education systems.

He also praised the award's success in establishing itself as a leading prize at the local and international levels, and its efforts in fostering talent through progressive initiatives and projects.

