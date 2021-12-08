UrduPoint.com

Saudi Media Delegation Visits WAM

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) A Saudi media delegation Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Mohammad Jalal Alrayssi, Director General of WAM, welcomed the Saudi delegates, and discussed with them means to accelerate cooperation and exchange of expertise, based on the historic fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The delegation members, who are in the UAE as part of the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, acquainted themselves with the work processes in WAM's various sections and the latest technologies used by the Agency in its 19-language news transmission time.

Alrayssi reviewed with the visiting Saudi delegation members the development drive currently undertaken by WAM, as well as its achievements and aspirations to step up cooperation with the media outlets in Saudi Arabia with the aim of enriching the media ecosystem in the two brotherly countries.

He welcomed the visit of the delegation and referred to the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the keenness of their leaderships to enhance them in all domains, including the media sector that mirrors the sustainable development witnessed in the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange UAE Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Media All

Recent Stories

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

15 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago
 Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verse ..

Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verses

27 minutes ago
 Sham 'politics' of PML-N, PPP got exposed; By-ele ..

Sham 'politics' of PML-N, PPP got exposed; By-election was lackluster activity ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.