Saudi media delegation visits WAM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) A Saudi media delegation Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Mohammad Jalal Alrayssi, Director General of WAM, welcomed the Saudi delegates, and discussed with them means to accelerate cooperation and exchange of expertise, based on the historic fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The delegation members, who are in the UAE as part of the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, acquainted themselves with the work processes in WAM's various sections and the latest technologies used by the Agency in its 19-language news transmission time.

Alrayssi reviewed with the visiting Saudi delegation members the development drive currently undertaken by WAM, as well as its achievements and aspirations to step up cooperation with the media outlets in Saudi Arabia with the aim of enriching the media ecosystem in the two brotherly countries.

He welcomed the visit of the delegation and referred to the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the keenness of their leaderships to enhance them in all domains, including the media sector that mirrors the sustainable development witnessed in the two countries.