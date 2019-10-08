UrduPoint.com
Saudi Minister Of Housing Visits Dubai Land Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) A delegation from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Housing, headed by Majid Al-Hogail, Minister of Housing, has visited the Dubai Land Department, DLD.

The delegation was welcomed by Juma bin Humaidan, DLD's Deputy Director-General, who said, "We are pleased to welcome our brothers from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

According to Bin Humaidan the meeting saw discussions focused on developing cooperation between the two countries. "It was also an opportunity to highlight our achievements and the important role played by DLD in developing the sector and promoting Dubai as one of the best investment destinations in the world; as well as enhancing DLD’s services and expertise to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030," he added.

During the visit, the Saudi Minister and his accompanying delegation were briefed on the best regulatory practices that are applied in the real estate field. The DLD team also presented its legislative package it recently announced to stimulate investments and ensure the rights of all parties, including developers and investors.

