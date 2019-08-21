Saudi Ministry of Justice expands e-notary systems in Jordan, UAE

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice today announced the launch of electronic systems to issue powers of attorney, PoA, within the Kingdom's embassies and consulates in Jordan and the UAE.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the moves comes as a continuation of the ministry's plan for the digital transformation of notarization processes. The fast-track scheme, first implemented in the Kingdom's consulate and embassy in Egypt, will enable a PoA to be issued through Saudi missions around the world.

The new system comes in line with the National Transformation Programme 2020 and the Kingdom's Vision 2030, SPA reported.