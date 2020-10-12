Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces Internship Programme for Saudi nationals

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launched an internship programme to inspire young talented Saudi nationals to play a proactive and integral role in shaping the future of their country.

The initiative aims to give young people in the Kingdom a chance to serve as brand ambassadors and represent their country at the region's first-ever World Expo in Dubai. Programme participants can complement their university education by engaging in a diverse work environment and build exceptional credentials on their résumé. As part of the experience, they will share unique stories about life in the Kingdom, and its vibrant heritage and culture with people from around the world.

The Saudi Cultural Attaché in the UAE is facilitating communication and is the point of contact with universities to promote the internship programme for Saudi students in universities in both countries. In addition, the attaché will be part of the selection committee that shortlists the interns.

The duration of the internship will continue throughout the expo – from October 2021 to March 2022. Interested applicants must be in the last semester of their graduation year and must have completed their academic coursework. They should also be willing to complete the full seven-month duration of the programme, inclusive of soft opening training.

Priority will be given to candidates with the highest GPAs. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited university in one of the industry-relevant disciplines – such as languages, marketing and communications, advertising and PR, tourism and hospitality, and business administration.

Speaking on the importance of the internship programme to outgoing young graduates, Thurya Al Badran, Head of Visitor Services and Head of the Internship Programme at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, 'We are pleased to launch this exciting programme for young graduates to enrich their experience on the job that will give them a head-start in the working world.'' ''This unique opportunity is a win-win for the students and for our team – it is the young people that embody the vision and cultural values and carry forward the narrative of their country. In addition, they will develop the necessary work ethic and team spirit that are sure to serve them well in their future careers,'' she added.

Interested applicants must provide a valid copy of their Saudi Government ID, a copy of their latest official transcript, and a letter from their university that specifies the objectives and length of the internship. To apply, they can visit: www.ksaexpo2020dubai.com/joinus Shortlisted applicants will undergo a research-based selection process, including personal data validation, a pre-assessment interview and a skills assessment exercise. On advancing to the next stage, the candidate will receive intensive training for specific positions based on their skills.