Saudi Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Launches Online Employment Platform

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:00 PM

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches online employment platform

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announced the launch of its online recruitment platform in different fields: Customer Services, Crowd Management, VIP & Protocol, Health & Safety and Tour Guides.

The employment will continue throughout the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Talented candidates are encouraged to apply today for available positions at the pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo in the Arab region, set to run from October 2021 to March 2022.

Highlighting the importance of recruiting professionals across key sectors, Khawlah Alsaadoon, Head of Public Operations at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "We are delighted to launch our online employment platform. It will offer talented and qualified male and female professionals an extraordinary opportunity. This event is a once in a lifetime opportunity for those interested in advancing their careers and enhancing their resumes."

