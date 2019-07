(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) RIYADH, 28th July 2019 (WAM) - The Saudi Royal Court has announced the death of Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, today, the Royal Court said that a funeral prayer will be performed for his soul on Monday at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.