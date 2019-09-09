UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Prince Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 12:15 PM

Saudi prince passes away

The Saudi Royal Court on Monday announced that Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mishari bin Jliwy Al Saud has passed away, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The Saudi Royal Court on Monday announced that Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mishari bin Jliwy Al Saud has passed away, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Prince Faisal was the son of Prince Fahd bin Mishari, former Prince of the Al Qassim region in Saudi Arabia.

Funeral prayers will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer local time Monday.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Prayer Mosque Court

Recent Stories

World Energy Congress 2019 opens in Abu Dhabi

14 minutes ago

France's Figaro Newspaper Mistakenly Attributes Uk ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Company Looking to Design Engine for Super ..

32 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Ambassador to Ethiopia presents credent ..

44 minutes ago

Israeli Army Source Confirms Loss of Drone in Leba ..

1 hour ago

Russia's United Engine Corporation Can Design Engi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.