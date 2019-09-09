Saudi prince passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The Saudi Royal Court on Monday announced that Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mishari bin Jliwy Al Saud has passed away, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Prince Faisal was the son of Prince Fahd bin Mishari, former Prince of the Al Qassim region in Saudi Arabia.

Funeral prayers will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer local time Monday.