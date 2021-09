(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) The Saudi Royal Court said in a statement today that Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away.

The funeral prayer will be performed for the deceased princess on Monday , after Al-Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.