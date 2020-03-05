UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Records Three New Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health announced three new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, on Thursday.

The Saudi state agency, SPA, reported the ministry as saying that laboratory results confirmed that a married couple both tested positive for COVID-19.

The two individuals hailed from Kuwait, but failed to disclose to Saudi border control officials that the male was previously in Iran, the ministry noted.

The health ministry added that a Saudi national coming from Iran via Bahrain had also contracted the virus. The individual was in the company of two previously reported cases.

The new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia to five, the ministry noted.

Related Topics

Iran Kuwait Company Married Saudi Male Bahrain Saudi Arabia Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

20-bed hospital providing first aid near Gaddafi S ..

43 minutes ago

Setting the Stage for the New Age, HUAWEI Y7p Goes ..

46 minutes ago

World Logistics Passport and ADGM’s green financ ..

50 minutes ago

CTO appreciates Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Indus ..

39 seconds ago

Ministry of Education issues circular on Spring Br ..

50 minutes ago

National Assembly panel for steps to check telecas ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.