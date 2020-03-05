Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health announced three new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, on Thursday.

The Saudi state agency, SPA, reported the ministry as saying that laboratory results confirmed that a married couple both tested positive for COVID-19.

The two individuals hailed from Kuwait, but failed to disclose to Saudi border control officials that the male was previously in Iran, the ministry noted.

The health ministry added that a Saudi national coming from Iran via Bahrain had also contracted the virus. The individual was in the company of two previously reported cases.

The new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia to five, the ministry noted.