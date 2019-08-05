UrduPoint.com
Saudi Recruits Over 350,000 People To Serve Hajj Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) Saudi Hajj authorities have recruited more than 350,000 people from various sectors to serve the pilgrims during this Hajj season, said Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, who is also Chairman of Hajj Central Committee.

He also revealed that more than 1.64 million Hajj pilgrims had arrived in the Kingdom as of Monday, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Monday.

The Prince said that more than 329,000 people, who did not hold Hajj permits, had been denied entry to the sacred places. The authorities blocked more than 144,000 vehicles for not holding permits, arrested fifteen people for different reasons and closed 181 fake Hajj offices, he said.

Meanwhile the Saudi Red Crescent Authority has deployed more than 119 advanced rescue teams, covering the areas of Makkah, the Grand Holy Mosque and Holy Sites.

By the end of last month, the customer service centre at the ministry of Hajj and Umrah received 34,397 calls on the unified number (8004304444) for callers inside the Kingdom and (920002814) for callers from inside and outside the country.

The centre revealed that it had also received 390 reports, 24,118 enquiries, 5,179 emails, and 3,297 complaints.

People can contact the centre on its Twitter handle: @MOH_CSC and email: mohcc@haj.gov.sa

