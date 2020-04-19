UrduPoint.com
Saudi Religious Scholars Urge Muslims To Pray At Home, Avoid Gatherings This Ramadan

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Saudi religious scholars urge Muslims to pray at home, avoid gatherings this Ramadan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Council of Senior Scholars has urged Muslims to abide by preventive health measures when worshiping this Ramadan, in order to "preserve public health and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic," reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Council, in its list of recommendations, urged that "Muslims shall perform obligatory prayers and Taraweeh prayers at their homes if competent authorities in their countries or countries in which they reside recommend them." It also urged people to avoid gatherings - including communal Iftar and Suhoor meals - "given that gatherings are considered the main cause of the spread of infection."

