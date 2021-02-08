- Home
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Prince Abdulrahman bin Faisal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:30 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The Saudi Royal Court today announced the death of the mother of Prince Abdulrahman bin Faisal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
In a statement, the Royal Court said that the funeral prayers will be performed on Monday.