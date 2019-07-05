UrduPoint.com
Saudi Royal Court Announces Death Of Mother Of Prince Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

The Saudi Royal Court has announced that Princess Al Jawhara bint Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud, the mother of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has passed away

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2019) The Saudi Royal Court has announced that Princess Al Jawhara bint Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud, the mother of Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has passed away.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, a funeral prayer will be performed for the late princess at the Grand Mosque in Mecca after Maghreb (Sunset) prayer on Friday.

