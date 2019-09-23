UrduPoint.com
Saudi Royal Court Announces Death Of Mother Of Prince Nawaf Bin Musaid Bin Abdulaziz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Prince Nawaf bin Musaid bin Abdulaziz

The Royal Court issued today announced the death of the mother of Prince Nawaf bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Royal Court issued today announced the death of the mother of Prince Nawaf bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Royal Court said the funeral prayer will be performed tomorrow, Monday, after Asr prayers at the mosque of Imam Turki bin Abdullah in Riyadh.

