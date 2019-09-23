Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Prince Nawaf bin Musaid bin Abdulaziz

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Royal Court issued today announced the death of the mother of Prince Nawaf bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Royal Court said the funeral prayer will be performed tomorrow, Monday, after Asr prayers at the mosque of Imam Turki bin Abdullah in Riyadh.