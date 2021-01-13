UrduPoint.com
Saudi Royal Court Announces Death Of Prince Khalid Bin Abdullah Bin Abdulrahman Al Saud

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:15 PM

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud has passed away, the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement today.

The funeral prayer will be performed for the soul of the late Prince tomorrow, the statement concluded.

