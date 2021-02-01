- Home
Saudi Royal Court Announces Death Of Princess Noura Bint Fahd Bin Mohammed Bin Abdurrahman
Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:30 AM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The Saudi Royal Court announced today that Princess Noura bint Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Saud passed away.
In a statement, the Royal Court said that funeral prayer will be performed for the deceased on Monday in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency.