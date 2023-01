Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Haya bint Saud bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) The Saudi Royal Court today announced that Princess Haya bint Saud bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud has passed away, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The funeral prayer will be performed on the soul of the deceased tomorrow, corresponding to 4th January, 2023, after Asr prayer, at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.