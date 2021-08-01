Saudi rule on mandatory vaccination to enter public places comes into force

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Saudi Arabia's decision to make vaccination mandatory for people to enter public places across the Kingdom has come into force on Sunday, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Ministry of Interior announced that only those who are fully vaccinated by a vaccine approved by the Ministry of Health will be allowed to enter public places in all regions of the Kingdom.

The social media channels of the Ministry of Interior stressed that as per the rule, only fully vaccinated citizens and residents can enter all public places and government and private facilities; attend public events and activities; or use public transportation, across the country.

The Ministry had already interacted with the public through the social media channels in seven languages during the past few days to raise awareness about the upcoming rule.

The Ministry also called on everyone to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures, and fully comply with the health requirements, such as social distancing, wearing a mask and handwashing, in addition to adhering to the approved protocols.