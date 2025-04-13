Saudi Space Economy Reaches $8.7 Bn In 2024: CST
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) announced that the Saudi space economy reached $8.7 billion last year, including all value-added activities and industries from space technologies and services. The size of the space market reached $1.9 billion, according to the KSA Space Market 2025 report.
The report aims to highlight the latest developments and growth in local and global space market sizes, support market development and competitiveness, assist investors and entrepreneurs in the sector, and identify promising opportunities in the space industry.
CST Governor Dr. Mohammad Altamimi emphasised that strong support from the wise leadership is accelerating investment, infrastructure development, and the empowerment of national talent. These efforts contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and establishing a competitive, sustainable space economy regionally and internationally.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Altamimi also stated that the report extends CST’s efforts to enable the space sector as a new economic driver that strengthens the Kingdom's global position in technology and innovation. The report serves as a valuable resource for decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs to understand future trends and promising growth opportunities in the sector.
It also highlights the rapid growth of the Saudi space economy, which is expected to reach $31.6 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimated at 12%, supported by investments in space sector infrastructure—at a time when the global space economy is expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2035, with a CAGR of 9%.
The Saudi space market is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2035, supported by space technologies, while the global space market reached $176 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $377 billion by 2035.
Recent Stories
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saudi space economy reaches $8.7 bn in 2024: CST6 minutes ago
-
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, development during meeting wi ..6 minutes ago
-
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, treatment of blood dis ..36 minutes ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes take part51 minutes ago
-
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 20251 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficient energy systems2 hours ago
-
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship2 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fasher in Sudan2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties2 hours ago
-
Osaka Expo opens for 6-month event focused on sustainable society3 hours ago
-
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, reduction of regional ..3 hours ago
-
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team3 hours ago