Saudi sports' centers, halls to return to normalcy as of Sunday

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Sports announced today that all centers and halls will start their events and activities as of Sunday June 21, 2020.

In a statement, the ministry re-affirmed the importance of abiding and committing to the guiding directory of the special protocol related to the centers and halls return to normalcy.

The decision for resumption of sports' activities is based on the Ministry of Interior's statement announcing the return of all commercial and economic activities to normalcy, across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.