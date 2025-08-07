Open Menu

Saudi, US Defence Ministers Discuss Efforts To Achieve Security, Stability In Region, World

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 12:19 AM

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in region, world

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, made a phone call today to U.S. Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, Saudi news Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, the two sides reviewed relations, explored ways to enhance them, and discussed opportunities for further development within the framework of the strategic defence partnership.

They also addressed efforts to achieve security and stability in the region and the world, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

