Saudi Youth To Volunteer At Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) The Emirates Foundation and the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch an integrated programme that provides volunteering opportunities for Saudi youth based in the UAE.

In line with the youth capacity building objective of synergy, the volunteers will receive mentoring and guidance during their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and be evaluated following the completion of their assignments.

Dr. Fahad bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Yabis, Commission General and Project Manager for the Saudi Pavilion, and Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of Emirates Foundation, signed the agreement to promote youth volunteers for the Saudi Pavilion during Expo2020 Dubai as one of the goals of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.

Commending the MoU for opening new horizons for volunteer work in the region, Dr. Al Yabis explained that the new agreement is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, highlighting the country's commitment to promoting a culture of volunteerism. "We are keen to encourage the participation of young Saudi volunteers in our pavilion by involving those living in the UAE.

"Our alliance with the Emirates Foundation falls within the wider framework of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE across all spheres and sectors.

A digital platform for individuals to register as volunteers will be linked to the Saudi Pavilion's main online platform, Al Yabis explained.

For his part, Ahmed Al Shamsi said, "We believe a solid foundation for a nation is a society that understands the value and importance of volunteering. Expo 2020 is an exceptional platform that will offer young people unique volunteering opportunities through which they can build their capabilities and develop their leadership and communications skills."

The Emirates Foundation and the Saudi Arabia Pavilion will work together to engage, train and equip Saudi residents in the UAE, Al Shamsi explained, adding that such initiatives will allow young individuals to gain "unrivalled hands-on experience, exposure, and work-ready skills as they help to organise one of the world’s largest and most engaging events."

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Emirates Foundation board Member and Managing Director, and Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE. Also in attendance were Dr. Rashid bin Khalfan Alnaimi, Executive Director of UAE pavilion and Sultan Alotaibi, Saudi Cultural Attaché in UAE.

