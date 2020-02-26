UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi's Dar Al-Arkan Lists US$400 Million Sukuk On Nasdaq Dubai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Saudi's Dar Al-Arkan lists US$400 million Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of a US$400 million Sukuk by Dar Al-Arkan, a real estate development company from Saudi Arabia.

According to a Nasdaq's press statement, the listing brings Dar Al-Arkan’s total Sukuk value listed on Nasdaq Dubai to US$2 billion, following the listing of a $600 million Sukuk in October 2019 and listings of two Sukuk of $500 million each in 2017 and 2018.

Dar Al-Arkan’s activities include residential, mixed use and commercial developments in Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca and Medina and other cities across in Saudi Arabia, as well as the ‘I love Florence Tower’ in Downtown Dubai.

The company’s latest Sukuk underlines Dubai’s expanding role as one of the largest global centres for Sukuk listings by value with a current total of $66.355 billion.

Related Topics

Mecca Jeddah Dubai Riyadh Company Florence Medina Saudi Arabia October 2017 2018 2019 From Billion Million Love

Recent Stories

Lions eat youth in Lahore's Safari park

41 minutes ago

How hardwork and determination catapulted this Pa ..

48 minutes ago

Russia, Iran to Hold Consultations on Nuclear Coop ..

45 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Indonesia's East - U ..

45 minutes ago

Provided maximum jobs and full share in government ..

60 minutes ago

Ankara Expects Upcoming Talks With Moscow to Resul ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.