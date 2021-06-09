UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saving Accounts In National Banks Drew AED9.77 Bn In Four Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:15 AM

Saving accounts in national banks drew AED9.77 bn in four months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) Reflecting an increased trend in saving behaviour among Emiratis and residents alike, the saving accounts in UAE national banks drew AED9.77 bn during the first four months of 2021, statistics by the Central Bank of the UAE have revealed.

The new liquidity brings to AED199 bn the cumulative balance of saving accounts in the UAE by the end of April, from AED189.229 bn by December 2020.

Projected to further grow over the coming few months, saving accounts in UAE national banks account for 88 percent of their total balance in all UAE-based banks by the end of the reference period.

Related Topics

UAE Bank April December 2020 All From

Recent Stories

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

1 hour ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's app ..

1 hour ago

Congress Should Authorize IRS to Collect Informati ..

1 hour ago

US Says Iran's Blocking of IAEA Monitoring Will Co ..

1 hour ago

Guterres Takes Note of UN Court Decision to Affirm ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.