Sawab Center Launches New Campaign Exposing Daesh Lies

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd November 2020 (WAM) - The Sawab Center, a joint UAE-US digital communications hub to combat extremist ideologies online and promote positive alternatives, announced the launch of a new campaign on its social media platforms.

Launched under the hashtag #DaeshLies, the campaign will run between November 23 to November 30, 2020 in Arabic, English, and French on Sawab’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube platforms.

#DaeshLies, Sawab’s 52nd online campaign, features former Daesh members who discuss how they traveled to fight for Daesh in Iraq and Syria, only to discover that the terrorist group’s promises of a utopia were nothing but lies.

From new converts who needed guidance and were seeking answers, to disturbed individuals who were already leaning towards extreme views and radicalization, #DaeshLies will feature narratives that highlight how Daesh exploited internet users. The more we understand violent extremists’ tactics, the more effectively we can protect the most vulnerable members of our society from the dangers of radicalisation.

With the unfortunate recent increase in terrorist attacks in Europe, Sawab’s #DaeshLies campaign comes at a time where the world needs more unity than ever in the face of violent extremism. For its upcoming campaign, Sawab is proud to welcome international partners, including the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh’s Communications Cell, the Central Council of German Muslims, and Al Azhar.

Since its launch in July 2015, the Sawab Center has encouraged governments, communities, and individual voices to engage proactively to counteract online extremism and promote positive alternate narratives to Daesh’s hateful ideology. Over this time, the Center has given voice to millions of people around the world who oppose extremist ideologies, while supporting efforts to expose terrorist groups’ brutality and criminal nature.

