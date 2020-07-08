UrduPoint.com
Sawab Centre Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary

Wed 08th July 2020

Sawab Centre celebrates its 5th anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and the United States are celebrating today the fifth anniversary of Sawab Centre, a digital communications hub to counter extremist propaganda.

Since its inception, the Centre has worked to counter and correct misinformation via social media, according to its overriding mission to confront extremist groups’ attempts to exploit the social media space to spread their distorted ideas. The Centre also offers positive alternate narratives that expose terrorist groups’ false claims.

During the past five years, Sawab has attracted nearly eight million followers from 83 countries to its social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube in Arabic, English, and French, followers who agree on the necessity of fighting the scourge of extremism.

The Centre, which embodies exceptional partnership between the UAE and the USA, has launched nearly 50 awareness campaigns via its platforms, and the total number of impressions across its platforms has reached 1.154 billion during the last 5 years.

Sawab also cooperates with like-minded partners who share its vision and its determination to confront extremist ideology.

The Centre stated, "We are committed to our mission and we are united against extremism."

