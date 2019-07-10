Sawab Centre launches anti-Daesh social media campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Sawab Centre has announced the launch of a new campaign on its social media platforms. Under the hashtag #DaeshTheDelusion, the campaign will run from 10th - 12th July, in Arabic, English, and French on Sawab’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube platforms.

#DaeshTheDelusion is the centre's forty-first social media campaign countering extremism and presenting positive alternatives to violent and divisive ideologies. Other Sawab campaigns have focused on terrorism’s devastation of families, communities, and ancient civilisations, as well as positive themes such as inspirational stories of youth impacting their communities for the better and the important contributions of women in preventing and resisting extremism and in advancing their societies.

Sawab Centre is a joint UAE-US digital communications hub to combat extremist ideologies online and promote positive alternatives.

The campaign will run concurrently with the quarterly meeting of the Communications Working Group of the Global Coalition Against Daesh.

#DaeshTheDelusion seeks to expose the lies and falsehoods of the extremists, who manipulate the truth in order to recruit followers and promote a false aura of righteousness and invincibility. Sawab will highlight the losses of the Daesh extremist group from 2015 to the present day, the role of the ordinary citizen in the fight against extremism, and how these terrorists brutally target houses of worship including mosques and churches.

The campaign also addresses the roots of terrorism and its devastating impact on the lives of those who suffer in an environment where extremist thought predominates.

Since its launch in July 2015, the Sawab Centre has encouraged governments, communities, and individual voices to engage proactively to counteract online extremism. Over this time, the centre has given voice to the millions of people around the world who oppose extremist ideologies, while supporting efforts to expose terrorist groups’ brutality and criminal nature.