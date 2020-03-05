Sawab Centre launches campaign to expose brutal exploitation of women by Daesh

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) A campaign launched by the Sawab Centre, under the hashtag, "#InHerStory," is highlighting the grave violations committed by Daesh against women.

Through the campaign, which will run until 9th March, stories shared by women are presented on the centre’s social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The centre has 7.8 million followers, who are participating in opposing all forms of violent extremism and supporting its efforts to expose Daesh’s brutality and criminal nature.