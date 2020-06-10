UrduPoint.com
Sawab Centre Launches COVID-19 Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sawab Centre launches COVID-19 campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The Sawab Centre is running a new social media messaging campaign from 10th to 17th June on its social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube with the hashtag #ForceOfHumanity.

While Daesh and other extremist groups continue to wage attacks and call for death and destruction, Sawab’s new campaign highlights the world’s hope and solidarity in the shared struggle to beat COVID-19.

A new Sawab video reminds parents to remain aware of who their children are interacting with online, and to warn them about the dangers of online radicalisation.

Sawab’s nearly eight million followers oppose violent extremism in all its forms and support Sawab’s efforts to expose Daesh’s terrorist brutality and criminal nature. "Join us in opposing Daesh’s evil and destructive ways as we remain #UnitedAgainstExtremism," the Centre said.

Sawab Centre is a joint initiative established by the US and UAE governments in 2015 to counter violent extremist propaganda on social media from Daesh and other terrorist groups.

