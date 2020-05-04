Say hello to ‘SAIF’: ADU’s newly launched interactive chat platform

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 4th May 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has developed and launched its new interactive chat platform ‘SAIF’, a friendly deep learning chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence, AI technology.

‘SAIF’ is designed to enhance ADU’s website offerings and boost user’s experience in obtaining information.

The newly launched chatbot was developed in-house by ADU’s expertise and is designed to self-learn and improve its capabilities over time from its data and human-to-human dialogue. ‘SAIF’ provides users with important information related to the University’s colleges, programs, campuses locations and student services, in addition to a special introduction to the deans of each college. Moreover, ‘SAIF’ can provide details for admission requirements, including the breakdown of processes and important dates, as well as information about ADU’s scholarships offered by the University’s Scholarship and Financial Aid programs.

The chat platform is also available to answer user’s questions about COVID-19 and distance learning, thereby guiding them on ways to access softwares such as Blackboard, OneDrive and Self-Services.

Furthermore, certain features of the ‘SAIF’ chat platform that are currently still under development will allow students access to academic advising services as well as enquiries regarding the user’s academic record, including course progress updates and GPA forecast.

‘SAIF’ is available to potential and current students, parents, and faculty 24/7 and can be accessed by visiting ADU’s website or via WhatsApp,: https://wa.me/+1415523-8886?text=Join%20forgotten-way. Users can also speak to an ADU admin member by typing "Chat with a real person".

ADU houses one of the largest engineering colleges in the UAE, striving to become a nationwide leader in developing new engineering and technical education ideas as well as research and innovation development. In addition, ADU is deploying its Information Management and Technology (IMT) infrastructure to provide students with a holistic learning experience through innovative programs and provides students and faculty with access to both physical and digital resources for learning and research.