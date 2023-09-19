Open Menu

SBA Calls For Volunteers To Register For Participation In SIBF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 06:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), in partnership with the Sharjah Volunteer Centre (SVC), has announced that registration to volunteer for the 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is now open.

The renowned event, scheduled to take place from 1st to 12th November, 2023, at the Sharjah Expo Centre, stands as the world's largest book fair in terms of copyright transactions.

It offers enthusiastic individuals invaluable opportunities to actively contribute to the event’s success, engage with the attendees, and acquire new skills through volunteering.

The SIBF encourages individuals between the ages of 18 and 60 who are interested in volunteering to register by 25th September, 2023, through https://sssd-volunteer.

shj.ae/volunteers/opportunity_details/11489.

The event is open to volunteers with diverse skill sets that make them capable of managing celebrations and activities, providing guidance to visitors, aiding publishers, and collaborating effectively with various teams, including technical support and finance.

Those accepted will play a pivotal role in enhancing the success of SIBF's activities by offering valuable insights into the exhibition halls and programmes. Their responsibilities include providing visitors with timely information about session schedules, workshop locations, and interactive show venues. These valuable members of the team will also help to assist families, seniors, and differently-abled children to ensure a seamless and enjoyable SIBF experience for all.

