SBA Chairman, Italian Ambassador Strengthen Cultural Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, received Nicola Lener, the Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, at the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF 2020, on Thursday morning, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The two officials met at the Italian Embassy pavilion to explore new opportunities emerging in the cultural fields to strengthen cooperation and joint action between Italy and Sharjah, and discussed future mechanisms that can be applied to organise initiatives between SBA and their counterpart institutions in Italy.

Lener briefed Al Ameri on Italy's participation in the 39th edition of the SIBF.

The book fair concludes on 14th November, 2020, under the theme, "The World Reads from Sharjah".

Al Ameri accompanied the ambassador on a tour of the exhibition halls, showing him the most prominent participation of cultural and knowledge institutions at SIBF 2020. They shared the experiences of publishing houses in heir respective local book industries, reviewed the challenges the world has experienced recently and opportunities for innovation and development, as well as new, alternative mechanisms that can be adopted for organising big industry events to ensure the progress and continuity of global publishing businesses

