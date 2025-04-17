SBA concludes 1st Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah NYU SPS Executive Publishing Programme concluded today (Thursday) for its inaugural edition, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS) and the NYU school of Professional Studies’ Centre for Publishing, Writing, and Media.

Held at AUS, the four-day programme is the first of its kind in the region and brought together 51 mid- to senior-level publishing professionals from 17 nations, equipping them with insights from global publishing leaders and cutting-edge strategies in digital proficiency, leadership, and international market dynamics.

Designed to address the ever-evolving publishing industry, the programme emphasised actionable insights into forming partnerships, international trends, digital formats and marketing, as well as translation and cross-cultural innovation. Participants engaged with global industry luminaries, including executives from HarperCollins, Meta, TikTok, and Princeton University Press, facilitating a collaborative environment for knowledge exchange and professional growth.

Reflecting on the importance of the programme, Mansour Al-Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at SBA said, “Hosting this programme in Sharjah represents a major step toward bridging regional and international publishing ecosystems while empowering industry professionals with the tools to navigate market demands, digital disruption, and strengthen the physical book market; which is still extremely important in shaping the future of knowledge dissemination and storytelling worldwide.”

The concluding day, themed “Eye on the Future”, blended hands-on workshops, strategic discussions, and forward-looking case studies. Joana Jamil, Strategic Partner Manager for Global Partnerships at Meta, opened the day with a session titled “Digital Marketing: How Meta Can Help Sell Books” where she discussed leveraging Meta’s platforms to create communities as well as promote and boost book sales.

Providing practical strategies for targeting readers, optimising ad campaigns, and building brand presence across Facebook and Instagram, Jamil stated, “At Meta, we’re committed to helping you connect with readers in meaningful ways; whether that’s building communities, optimising ad campaigns, or elevating your brand across Facebook, Instagram and Threads. With AI now integrated into our suite of tools, you can target audiences more precisely, create compelling content with ease, and bring your ideas to life. Upcoming features include real-time video calling with AI avatars, sophisticated video generation tools, and even generate synchronised audio and translations, all aimed at democratising content creation and enhancing communication across languages and formats.

Our mission is to empower you to reach and engage readers wherever they are, making book discovery and sales more accessible than ever before.”

Donia Abi Nassif, Direct Creator Management Lead at TikTok MENA, followed with an interactive session on the platform’s growing influence in book discovery through the hugely popular ‘BookTok’ initiative.

Sharing actionable tips for harnessing viral trends and creator partnerships, Abi Nassif noted, “TikTok is now a global powerhouse, with over 1.6 billion users and most people spending more than 90 minutes a day on the app, and BookTok has been an absolute game-changer for the industry, book lovers and creators alike! It’s where stories explode, trends take off, and readers connect like never before. To succeed on TikTok, you need to grab attention and spark engagement, and show viewers something fresh, post with purpose, and let your personality shine. Aim for the magic mix, about 80% of your content focused on your main topic (like books), and 20% on fun, behind-the-scenes moments that show the real you.”

Chantal Restivo-Alessi, Chief Digital Officer and CEO of International Foreign Language at HarperCollins Publishers, delivered an in-depth update on artificial intelligence in publishing, discussing the latest AI applications, from content curation to workflow automation, and addressed ethical considerations for the industry.

“As an industry, publishing has gone through many evolutions; from the printing press and typewriters to digital tools, then to the internet with e-books and online platforms, and finally the mobile revolution; each step making content more accessible and boosting consumption. Today, AI presents us with both new opportunities and responsibilities. We must work together to protect intellectual property, advocate for our authors, and help shape thoughtful regulation. At the same time, AI should empower our teams, enhancing our workflows, uncovering trends, supporting translation, and safeguarding rights; while keeping the human touch at the heart of our work. Most importantly, we must remain adaptable and open to innovation, just as we have throughout every chapter of our industry’s evolution,” Restivo-Alessi stated.

The programme culminated in a certificate ceremony led by Mansour Al-Hassani and Andrea Chambers, the Associate Dean of the NYU SPS Centre for Publishing, Writing, and Media (PWM) symbolising participants’ completion of an intensive, future-focused curriculum. More than formal recognition, the ceremony marked entry into a prestigious international network of publishing leaders and institutions, empowering participants to implement innovative strategies in their organisations.