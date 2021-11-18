SBA discusses strengthening cultural ties with Mozambique’s Minister of Culture and Tourism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), welcomed Eldevina Materula, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Mozambique, at the SBA headquarters, to explore new opportunities to facilitate cultural and creative exchange between Sharjah and Mozambique.

The SBA Chairman and Materula both expressed their desire to strengthen cross-cultural collaboration, focusing on translations, cultural events and discussion forums.

Following the meeting, Al Ameri accompanied the visiting delegation on a tour of the SBA headquarters and Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone).

Commenting on the visit, Al Ameri, said, "SBA is keen on forging closer cooperation between Sharjah and cities worldwide by facilitating cultural exchange and learning. These ambitions align with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Our meeting with the Mozambique delegation follows a series of fruitful partnerships we have forged with Arab and international cities and countries.

"Fostering cultural exchange is an ongoing mission whose ambitious goals are realised through vibrant partnerships, and I am certain that our joint efforts with Mozambique will lead to the birth of quality initiatives that will advance the knowledge and creativity sectors in the Arab region and East Africa," he added.

Eldevina Materula said, "The goal of our visit is to strengthen bilateral ties between Mozambique and the UAE, particularly with the emirate of Sharjah and SBA. Many publishers from Mozambique have a presence in SPC Free Zone, and our goal is to work on furthering cultural exchange between the two sides, facilitate the reach of Arabic titles into our country, and also turn Sharjah’s and the world’s spotlight on our literary works, authors and culture."

The Republic of Mozambique, named after the Arab trader Mussa Bin Bique, enjoys a long history of deep-rooted cultural ties with the Arab world. Mozambique aims to further consolidate and strengthen ties between the Arab world and East Africa by building partnerships with cultural bodies in the region.