UrduPoint.com

SBA Discusses Strengthening Cultural Ties With Mozambique’s Minister Of Culture And Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:15 PM

SBA discusses strengthening cultural ties with Mozambique’s Minister of Culture and Tourism

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), welcomed Eldevina Materula, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Mozambique, at the SBA headquarters, to explore new opportunities to facilitate cultural and creative exchange between Sharjah and Mozambique.

The SBA Chairman and Materula both expressed their desire to strengthen cross-cultural collaboration, focusing on translations, cultural events and discussion forums.

Following the meeting, Al Ameri accompanied the visiting delegation on a tour of the SBA headquarters and Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone).

Commenting on the visit, Al Ameri, said, "SBA is keen on forging closer cooperation between Sharjah and cities worldwide by facilitating cultural exchange and learning. These ambitions align with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Our meeting with the Mozambique delegation follows a series of fruitful partnerships we have forged with Arab and international cities and countries.

"

"Fostering cultural exchange is an ongoing mission whose ambitious goals are realised through vibrant partnerships, and I am certain that our joint efforts with Mozambique will lead to the birth of quality initiatives that will advance the knowledge and creativity sectors in the Arab region and East Africa," he added.

Eldevina Materula said, "The goal of our visit is to strengthen bilateral ties between Mozambique and the UAE, particularly with the emirate of Sharjah and SBA. Many publishers from Mozambique have a presence in SPC Free Zone, and our goal is to work on furthering cultural exchange between the two sides, facilitate the reach of Arabic titles into our country, and also turn Sharjah’s and the world’s spotlight on our literary works, authors and culture."

The Republic of Mozambique, named after the Arab trader Mussa Bin Bique, enjoys a long history of deep-rooted cultural ties with the Arab world. Mozambique aims to further consolidate and strengthen ties between the Arab world and East Africa by building partnerships with cultural bodies in the region.

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange UAE Sharjah Visit Lead Mozambique From Arab

Recent Stories

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contemp ..

US Court Sets Next Hearing in Steve Bannon Contempt of Congress Case on December ..

3 minutes ago
 Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People ..

Czechia, Slovakia to Lock Down Unvaccinated People Starting Monday

3 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of ..

Polish Prime Minister Offers to Finance Flights of Migrants From Belarus to Home ..

4 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Is ..

Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Islamia University of Bahawalpur ..

5 minutes ago
 German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berl ..

German Interior Minister Denies Reports About Berlin's Readiness to Accept Refug ..

5 minutes ago
 11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.