SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) SHARJAH, 4th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has wrapped up its participation at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2025, reinforcing the emirate’s growing stature as a global publishing and cultural exchange centre. The authority was joined by prominent cultural bodies and publishing professionals, presenting a united front in promoting Arabic literature to an international audience.

Sharjah’s presence formed part of a wider strategy to elevate the visibility of Arabic content in global markets. The authority unveiled a comprehensive programme of initiatives focused on content development, translation, and international publishing partnerships, underscoring the emirate’s continued investment in expanding the reach and influence of Arabic storytelling on the world stage.



Highlighting the significance of the emirate’s participation, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “Sharjah continues to strengthen its role in shaping the future of publishing and knowledge production. The emirate’s growing global presence is the result of the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who has established a far-reaching cultural project that supports authors, publishers and readers. Our participation in leading international events reflects the ongoing efforts of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, whose work is focused on advancing the global profile of Arabic publishing and creating new opportunities for Emirati and Arab publishers.”

He added: “The Bologna Children’s Book Fair is more than a venue for displaying new titles. It serves as a strategic platform for supporting publishers, building partnerships with international stakeholders, and showcasing Sharjah’s innovative initiatives that are helping to grow the publishing sector and broaden the global reach of Arabic literature.”

At the Sharjah pavilion, SBA presented a diverse programme featuring a series of specialised workshops. Among the highlights was a creative session led by Italian artist Eva Montanari, who employed charcoal and fingerprint techniques to produce a collaborative artwork. The resulting piece combined a series of interconnected illustrations depicting living creatures, with participation from several Italian illustrators.

The workshop also introduced attendees to the Sharjah Children's Book Illustrations Exhibition, now in its 13th edition, and invited artists to contribute to the upcoming 2026 edition.

A second workshop, led by Italian artist Irene Penazzi, focused on the artistic potential of natural elements such as leaves and dried fruits. The session provided participants with a distinctive opportunity to explore the relationship between nature and visual storytelling through hands-on creative engagement.



Sharjah’s pavilion featured a curated selection of children’s books at the book fair and facilitated meetings between Emirati, Italian and international publishers. These discussions focused on exploring potential areas for collaboration across the publishing sector, with particular emphasis on children’s literature. In line with these efforts to foster cross-cultural exchange, Sharjah Literary Agency also highlighted its commitment to promoting Arabic literature globally by translating Arabic books into multiple languages.

Visitors to the pavilion were also introduced to the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature organised in partnership with the UAE board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and e&, the award forms part of a wider strategy to promote Arabic literature for children and young adults globally, while recognising the achievements of Arab authors, publishers and illustrators.

During its participation, the Sharjah delegation highlighted the investment opportunities available through the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone. International attendees and visitors were introduced to its fully integrated infrastructure, designed to streamline company formation and support the global expansion of publishing enterprises.

SBA also showcased its year-round cultural initiatives, including the Sharjah International Book Fair and the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, alongside a range of professional events such as the Sharjah Publishers Conference, the Sharjah Booksellers Conference, the Sharjah International library Conference, and the Sharjah Animation Conference. In addition, the authority spotlighted the Turjuman Award and the Translation Grant, both of which aim to promote the translation of significant literary works between Arabic and other languages, further strengthening the international presence of Arab literature.

