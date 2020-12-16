SBA organises session on business opportunities in Sharjah for Indian publishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) The "Publishers Club," a virtual discussion initiative organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), organised a session on business opportunities in Sharjah, which can benefit Indian publishers and enable them to leverage their presence in the emirate, to establish their businesses in the wider middle East region.

The session, titled, "Opportunities for Indian Publishers in Sharjah and the Wider Middle East," witnessed the participation of Ravi DeeCee, Managing Partner of DC Books, one of the top five publishers in India, who discussed, along with Emma House, Founder of Oreham House, how the Indian publishing industry is surviving during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, by adapting to stay connected with readers while balancing their operations to cope with the lockdown.

DeeCee advised Indian publishers looking to break into the Middle East market to use the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) as a launchpad, stating, "It is the biggest platform for showcasing books and publishers in the region, and generally, the starting point for book releases across the Arab world. It can open up a huge market right here in the UAE and lead to more opportunities across the region."

"There is a great opportunity for Indian publishers looking to cater to Indian schools across the region. Textbooks constitute 15 percent of the market.

Plus, they can drive their sales of general interest books through fairs held in schools and malls," he added.

He then advised publishers to plan their entry into the market through the SIBF. "Indian publishers generally occupy between 40 and 45 stalls at the SIBF, and sales can be very encouraging. However, the exposure you get at the fair is priceless, because of the opportunities for showcasing authors and promoting publications. Looking forward, publishers can also explore the possibility of setting up shop at the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, which offers unparalleled facilities and opportunities for connecting with industry professionals across the region," DeeCee further said.

"While there was a dramatic initial fall in the sale of physical books, DC Books saw a 300 percent increase in e-book and audiobook sales, which also encouraged sales of regular books. With the State of Kerala classifying books as an essential item, we were able to reopen bookstores, proving to be a boon for the book industry," said the leading industry figure at the discussion, which was live-streamed on Zoom.

The Publishers Club virtual series is part of the SBA’s ongoing efforts to support and advance the publishing sector, by bringing together industry professionals on a unified platform to exchange knowledge and expertise and discuss strategies to advance the sector globally.