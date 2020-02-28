SBA showcases Sharjah’s leading cultural project at Muscat Book Fair 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) In a bid to reinforce Sharjah’s cultural ties with the Gulf and the wider Arab world, the Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, is participating in the 25th edition of Muscat International Book Fair, organised by the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Culture, from 22nd February to 2nd March.

The SBA has been introducing publishers, visitors and the larger literary fraternity to Sharjah’s cultural project, which was initiated more than 45 years ago. The Authority’s showcase agenda also includes its latest initiatives, which aim to enrich the cultural landscape of the UAE and the region.

Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Advisor to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, accompanied by leading Omani officials and cultural figures toured the Sharjah pavilion, during which he was presented with a copy of "The Correspondence of Sultan Barghash, the Sultan of Zanzibar" authored by the Ruler of Sharjah.

The SBA hosted numerous cultural activities, literary discussions, and a series of poetry sessions, one of which was moderated by Dr. Wafa Al Shamsi and featured two Emirati poets, Sheikha Al Mutairi and Hassan Al Najjar. The SBA also held networking meetings to explore collaborations with prominent Omani and Arab authors and publishers.

The Authority also revealed the world-class services and incentives offered by Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, the first tax-free zone in the world dedicated to printing, publishing and allied businesses.

Fadhil Hussain, Director of the SBA Office in the Eastern Region, noted that over the past 25 years, the Muscat International Book Fair has established itself as one of the most prominent cultural events hosted in the Arab world. He added that SBA is keen on being proactively involved in cultural events to showcase Sharjah’s cultural project, as well as Sharjah’s role in bolstering the knowledge foundations in the UAE and the Arab world.

