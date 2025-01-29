SBA Spotlights Sharjah’s Literary Vision At CIBF 2025
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is driving cultural exchange and advancing global knowledge-sharing during its participation in the 56th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), which runs until 5th February at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.
By actively participating in cultural events, the authority bolsters its role as a catalyst for collaboration and forging stronger connections between Arab nations and the international community.
During a visit to SBA's pavilion, Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Egypt’s Minister of Culture, received two special copies of Egyptian Memories authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The books, dedicated to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, recount His Highness’s personal experiences and reflections from his time living in Egypt.
SBA’s pavilion hosted Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Oman’s Minister of Information, who engaged with SBA representatives to discuss strengthening cultural and media collaboration between institutions in Oman and Sharjah, aiming to advance shared cultural objectives.
The pavilion also drew prominent figures and publishing industry leaders from around the globe, who explored the advanced portfolio of services and facilities provided by the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone. These include state-of-the-art infrastructure, printing and translation support, and incentives designed to drive the growth of book publishing on regional and international scales.
During its participation, SBA showcased its wide range of year-round programmes and initiatives, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, and the Publishers and libraries conferences, which aim to advance the publishing industry in the region. The authority also highlighted Sharjah’s literary prizes, encouraging excellence in authorship, publishing, and translation.
The SBA's activities at the fair include a comprehensive programme of events, such as panel discussions and workshops, highlighting Sharjah’s cultural contributions and its role in shaping the future of Arab literature. Additionally, the pavilion features key literary and cultural works from the UAE creative scene and facilitates international cooperation through meetings with publishers and global cultural institutions.
Commenting on the participation, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, emphasised that the authority’s involvement in the Cairo International Book Fair reflects Sharjah’s commitment to strengthening cultural connections and advancing literary movements on both regional and global levels.
He said, "Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, we are committed to fostering cultural dialogue with nations worldwide. CIBF is an ideal platform to achieve this goal, offering opportunities to engage with diverse cultures and collaborate with cultural institutions and publishing houses globally."
The CEO added, "Through our participation in this international event, we aim to highlight the UAE’s vibrant literary landscape, support authors and publishers, and present their work to an international audience. We remain committed to promoting reading and knowledge as essential pillars of societal growth and a more prosperous future."
He concluded, "We firmly believe that culture is the foundation of sustainable development. Our participation in this fair will facilitate meaningful collaborations with publishers and intellectuals, underscoring our deep belief in the transformative power of books to build understanding and unity among nations."
Expressing his appreciation for Sharjah’s participation, Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Egypt’s Minister of Culture, said, "Sharjah’s presence at the CIBF, represented by SBA, adds significant value to the event. The emirate pavilion’s extensive collection of books and resources enriches the fair’s offerings. At the same time, its cultural vibrancy strengthens the historical ties between the UAE, the Arab world, and Egypt in particular. I am profoundly impressed by the remarkable cultural achievements unfolding in Sharjah, which continues to serve as a beacon of culture for the Arab world."
SBA’s delegation at the CIBF comprises leading cultural entities from Sharjah, including Kalimat Group, Al Qasimi Publications, the Department of Culture, the Arab Publishers Forum for Children’s Books, and the Sharjah Literary Agency, and Sharjah Publishing City. .
The 56th CIBF features participation from publishers across Egypt, the Arab region, and the world. This year, Oman is being celebrated as the Guest of Honour, and the fair’s programme includes an array of events, such as panel discussions, workshops, and book signing ceremonies with distinguished authors and intellectuals.
