SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fair 2025

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) reaffirmed the emirate’s standing as a cultural powerhouse with its participation in the 51st edition of the London Book Fair (LBF), at Olympia London.

The fair, a key fixture in the global publishing Calendar, brought together leading publishers, authors, and industry professionals from across the world, to exchange expertise, showcase their latest offerings, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

Sharjah’s presence at the international event underscored its commitment to fostering international cultural exchange. SBA showcased the vibrancy of the UAE’s publishing sector and the literary contributions of Emirati and Arab writers.

It also strengthened ties between the region’s creative industries and the global publishing community, highlighting SBA’s initiatives to support the sector and forging new collaborations with international publishers.

Commenting on the participation in the fair, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA, said, "Sharjah’s presence at the LBF is a key part of its annual agenda, as the event stands as one of the world’s most prominent cultural gatherings, reflecting the global literary and publishing landscape. Each year, the emirate’s participation highlights its achievements in the cultural sector, driven by the success of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which holds the world's largest book fair title for four years in a row in terms of buying and selling of copyrights, reaffirming Sharjah’s pivotal role in supporting the global publishing movement and fostering cultural exchange between East and West."

Al Ameri added, “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate has firmly believed that books are not only repositories of knowledge but also bridges of cultural exchange and instruments for promoting peace and bringing nations closer together. In line with this vision, and under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we strived to represent the UAE in the best possible light at LBF. Our rich and diverse participation programme showcased our country’s intellectual output, highlighted the experiences of local writers and publishers, and presented the cultural initiatives that have positioned Sharjah as a model for the Arab world and a global hub for intellectuals, cultural figures, and publishing industry leaders.”

Sharjah’s pavilion welcomed visitors and enthusiasts of Arabic literature, offering a curated selection of translated works in English. It also facilitated meetings between Emirati and international publishers to explore opportunities for collaboration.

As part of SBA’s pavilion, the Sharjah Literary Agency provided professional consultations on book marketing strategies and copyright protection. The agency played a crucial role in connecting authors, publishers, translators, and global book distribution channels. Furthermore, Onshur Fund highlighted its incentives and unique tracks designed to address the diverse needs of publishers at various stages of their professional journey.

Over the course of three days, the authority held more than 40 meetings with distinguished international publishers. During these meetings, it engaged with representatives from Ingram, Atlantic Publishing, Publishers Weekly, Times - Singapore, Amazon MGM Studios, HarperCollins, Publishing Perspectives, Penguin Random House, Macmillan, Hachette, Oxford University Press, John Marshall Media, Sourcebooks, and other leading publishing houses.

During LBF 2025, Sharjah introduced the newly renamed International Award for Arabic Children's Literature, formerly known as the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature. Organised in partnership with the UAE board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and e&, the award was part of a broader strategy to promote Arabic children’s and young adult literature globally, spotlighting the creative talents of Arab authors, publishers, and illustrators while fostering new opportunities for collaboration in this field.

As part of the emirate’s delegation, the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone showcased its state-of-the-art infrastructure to support business establishment, sustain publishing ventures, and facilitate global expansion. It also highlighted exclusive administrative incentives, creating an ideal environment for publishing industry professionals.

At LBF, SBA presented the diverse opportunities available to international publishers through the emirate’s events and initiatives, including the Sharjah International Book Fair and the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival. The authority also highlighted key industry events, such as the Publishers Conference, the Booksellers Conference, and the Sharjah library Conference, which bring global stakeholders together annually.

Additionally, SBA spotlighted the Sharjah Animation Conference, a first-of-its-kind event worldwide. The authority also promoted initiatives supporting global translation efforts, including the Turjuman Award and the Sharjah Translation Grant. These awards facilitate translations of distinguished works between Arabic and other languages, strengthening the presence of literature from the Arab world on the global stage.