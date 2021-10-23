SBA to host National Libraries Summit on 8th November

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2021) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is organising the National Libraries Summit on 8th and 9th November, 2021, at its headquarters in Sharjah, to further its commitment to promote books and literacy.

The two-day summit will be held in conjunction with the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2021) under the theme "Visibility, Engagement, Impact, and Collaboration", and convene 50 national library directors and senior staff from 20 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and the MENA region.

The summit will be free for all participants, creating a unique opportunity to share ideas and expertise. It will enable a collective exploration of challenges faced by national libraries.

The summit’s participants will analyse the present state of national library curation, discuss complex challenges library professionals face as they build and interpret collections, and look into practical approaches to address them.

The summit also aims to be a platform for professionals in national libraries to share current practices and learn new approaches to curatorship. It will boost networking opportunities geared towards international collaboration.

The two-day event will host four panel discussions on the key issues and challenges facing national libraries in the region and around the world.

The summit will take off with two panel discussions on Day 1. The first session, titled "Visibility through Communications" will get users back into national libraries post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Day 2 programme includes two sessions – "Impact on Society and National Strategies", and "Cooperation and Partnerships among National Libraries".

The summit will also feature four networking breakout sessions on both days for participants to explore collaborations and partnerships.

The National Libraries Summit is being co-organised by the American Library Association. The International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA)’s National Libraries Section and the Arab Federation of Libraries and Information (AFLI) are the event’s co-sponsors.

Individuals and institutions who wish to attend the summit need to complete the registration process here: https://www.sibfala.com/nlsummit/registration.