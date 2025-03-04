SBA unites 6 Emirati, Moroccan artists to reimagine Al-Andalus through vibrant artistic collaboration

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its preparations for the Sharjah Guest of Honour programme at the Rabat International Book Fair (RIBF 2025), the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) recently concluded an art production workshop titled, "Al-Andalus: A Futuristic Visual Simulation." The event brought together six painters, graphic designers, and visual artists from the UAE and Morocco to create artworks inspired by Andalusian civilisation.
The workshop, held for three days at the Authority's headquarters, saw artists infuse historical authenticity with modern artistic techniques, ranging from digital and traditional painting to innovative methods. This creative approach reimagined Andalusian heritage through contemporary artistic perspectives, reflecting the dynamic interaction between cultural history and the future.
The artworks created during the workshop will be featured in an art book and displayed in a special exhibition at the Sharjah pavilion from April 17 to 27, during the upcoming RIBF 2025, organised by Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication.
Commenting on the project, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “The project reflects Sharjah’s commitment to reinterpreting Arab cultural and civilisational history through contemporary creative perspectives. Art’s role extends beyond preserving heritage; it acts as a bridge for cultural exchange and a gateway to rediscover the aesthetics that have shaped our Arab civilisation.”
He added: “By bringing together Emirati and Moroccan artists, we demonstrated art’s capacity to promote meaningful dialogue between the East and West of the Arab world, fostering creative interaction across generations.
This initiative aligns with Sharjah’s cultural vision, founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.”
The CEO continued: “Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, the project is a valuable contribution to the Arab and international cultural landscape. We look forward to offering RIBF visitors an immersive visual experience that celebrates the richness of Andalusian heritage while envisioning its future relevance.”
The project brought together prominent visual artists and designers from the UAE and Morocco to reinterpret Andalusian heritage through contemporary art.
From the UAE, Rafiah Al Nassar showcased her illustrative works inspired by Emirati heritage, while Alia Al Hammadi contributed her unique graphic style, blending expressive lines with creative compositions. Noor Al Khamiri, known for her design and mural painting expertise, presented architectural and artistic visions influenced by Andalusian design.
From Morocco, Moulay Youssef Al Kahfaei utilised innovative lithography techniques to create compelling graphic art. Bachir Amal applied his extensive experience in contemporary visual arts, adding depth to the project. Additionally, Ahmed Jarid merged philosophical concepts with visual art, presenting pieces inspired by Andalusian aesthetics within modern visual contexts.
