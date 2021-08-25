SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said the SBA’s new campaign, launched under the slogan, "‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’" is the largest cultural campaign in the region and the entire world and is a milestone in the history of the UAE’s cultural efforts.

''The campaign, launched in written, audio and visual formats and presented in the native languages of these countries, reinforces the life-affirming and life-changing relationship between an individual and the written word. The campaign, which embraces every individual worldwide regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, cultural or socioeconomic backgrounds, drives home an enduring universal message that whatever be it that triggers one’s interests or passions, there is a book out there to fuel their curiosity,'' he said in an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

Al Ameri stressed the campaign does not only promotes reading, it also encourages new skills and innovations and invites people to read about the skills, crafts and knowledge they are interested in.

The idea of the campaign is based on the vision of Sharjah’s cultural project, which was established by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, he added, noting that the project aims to invest in people, to establish a community capable of achieving its future aspirations and accomplishing knowledge milestones.

The SBA offers 50 percent discounts on books as part of the campaign, in a collaboration with leading e-platforms, by using a QR code on its adverts or visiting the website, "sba.

gov.ae/intobooks," he further added.

Al Ameri then pointed out there is no specific timeframe for the campaign, it could continue for three to five years, affirming it is not targeted at specific countries but at all people.

The authority’s message includes many cities and countries, such as New York, London, Paris, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, he said in conclusion.

Whether you are a gamer, musician, athlete, biker, or fashion enthusiast, there is a book for that, emphasises the campaign, highlighting that apart from popular genres including books on research and academics, people can find books catering to all interests. No matter how simple, strange, or rare the topic, books are available on them and are waiting to be discovered.

The international campaign marks a new milestone in taking Sharjah's cultural vision to the world which is aimed at facilitating access to books for every individual. As part of its biggest global campaign ever, SBA offers discounts of up to 50 percent on books through its collaboration with major e-commerce stores.

On 24th August, the global cultural campaign made its way into the biggest malls across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), sending out a powerful universal message that whatever be it that triggers one’s interests or passions, there is a book out there to fuel their curiosity.

The picturesque tree-lined avenues of Champs Elysees Avenue in the French capital, Paris, feature vibrant banners with the slogan of SBA’s recently launched global cultural campaign.