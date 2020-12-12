SBAPC will focus on emerging opportunities for Indian publishers

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) Sharjah Book Authority, SBA’s, virtual initiative, the Publishers Club, has announced its next session entitled ‘Opportunities for Indian Publishers in Sharjah and the wider middle East’ to be held on Tuesday, December 15. Guest speaker, Ravi Deecee, Managing Partner of DC Books, one of the top five publishers in India, will lead the discussions, highlighting opportunities available to Indian publishers in Sharjah and the wider Middle East.

The session will be streamed live via the Zoom video conferencing platform at 4pm, and can be accessed on the following link, https://bit.ly/3ndC3ok In conversation with the international publishing consultant Emma House, Founder of UK-based Oreham House, Ravi Deecee will share his perspectives on how the Indian publishing community can boost the MENA region’s publishing landscape through exports, book sales and rights transactions as well as author appearances at the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF.

A regular attendee at SIBF for the past 12 years, Ravi Deecee will also showcase his experiences as a key player in the Indian book industry. The leading book publisher, DC Books is the first ISO certified book publishing house in India. Its e-publishing activities are managed through its sister concern, EC Media International, which functions as an eBook store housing books in more than 10 Indian languages.

The Publishers Club virtual series is a part of SBA’s ongoing efforts to support and advance the publishing sector by bringing together industry professionals on a unified platform to exchange knowledge and expertise and discuss strategies to advance the sector globally, while also presenting effective solutions for the unique challenges faced by businesses following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.