SBWC launches 3 new online initiatives to continue upskilling UAE businesswomen

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Business Women Council, SBWC, an affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, has launched three online engagement platforms to support female-owned and led businesses in Sharjah, the UAE and beyond.

The move is aims to ensure the continued success, development and well-being of SBWC's 2,000+ members, in the wake of far-reaching changes to work and life brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council introduced #SBWCEntrepreneursTips, #SBWCReads and #SBWCDictionary. The SBWC will make these remote learning and upskilling activities available across all its social media platforms, allowing members to connect and share regularly in an active and vibrant ecosystem.

This SBWC initiative aims to answer and impart insights and practical knowledge to its members on how to continue doing business from home, while also achieving a work-life balance.

Every week, this platform will also share helpful pointers gained from the #SBWCVirtualTours – another new SBWC online initiative - which offers regular business counselling to its members to help them adapt to new business strategies in light of the challenges posed by the global public health crisis.

Sheikha Hind Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC, said, "These initiatives launched by SBWC further our commitment to sharing knowledge and providing solutions that best support women in business, no matter what the circumstances."

She concluded, "Inspired by the vision of our founder and patron, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, we have chosen to turn this challenging period of social distancing into a wonderful opportunity for our members to learn, engage, ideate and innovate, so they can come out of this crisis stronger and better equipped to grow their businesses than ever before."